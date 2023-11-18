When Farah Khan broke the mould of love songs for ‘Pehla Nasha’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who is currently seen as the judge in the celebrity dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, took a stroll down the memory lane and talked about choreographing for the track ‘Pehla Nasha’, saying how she wanted to do something new and entirely different for the song.

This weekend, the celebrities will attempt to try something new for the first time and step into uncharted dance territory with the ‘Pehli Baar’ special themed episodes, wherein they will be scored for the first time by the trio of judges — Farah, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

Actor Aamir Ali, who has made a powerful comeback on television with ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, is all set to leave audiences spellbound with his first attempt at waltz.

Performing to the evergreen romantic track ‘Pehla Nasha,’ alongside his choreographer Sneha Singh, his intricate footwork, effortless lifts, and impeccable chemistry created a visual spectacle, making it a performance to remember.

Farah, who originally choreographed the song, was very impressed with the performance.

On how she had visualised and choreographed the song, Farah said: “I wanted to do something very, very different and something entirely new for that time. You know, in all the dance sequences, even in love songs, there are usually background dancers who are running around.”

“So, I wanted to break that mould and do something new. As I was also young at that time, I wanted to show that when we are in love, the world doesn’t exist. Everything is a blur, and we only see things according to our mood. I wanted to portray that in the choreography,” she shared.

The song is from 1992 coming of age sports film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, starring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, among others.

The song ‘Pehla Nasha’ is sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam.

Further lauding Aamir’s performance, Farah said: “This song is very close to my heart. This is the first song for which I received recognition. So when someone performs this song, it can go in either direction. But today, it was very sweet and nice. Both of you look wonderful together.”

“Aamir, when you perform a waltz with a girl, she becomes the centrepiece, especially with her flowing dress and the lifts, but today, you are the centrepiece. You didn’t let the focus shift from yourself, it was sweet and goofy. The timing was excellent in the rotations,” she shared.

Farah added: “Last week, you seemed a bit nervous, but today you looked confident. As I said before, a hero is a hero, and you performed like a star. This was a Tehelka performance.”

Malaika, who was equally mesmerised by the act, said: “My heart is happy after watching both of you. Your transitions were very smooth and seamless, a huge improvement from last week. I’ve said it before, you’re here to prove a point, and if you continue working and dancing like this, you’ll not only win our hearts but also the love of your fans.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.