Will Shilpa Shinde bring more excitement in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’

With Naina’s (Shilpa Shinde) entry in Sony SAB’s thrilling show ‘Maddam Sir’, there will be a new wave of excitement and adventure in its upcoming shows. With anticipated cases every day, the show is being loved by the audience for its action-packed drama. The upcoming episodes will show how Naina, Haseena (Gulki Joshi), and Karishma (Yukti Kapoor) together help a woman who is a victim of emotional abuse by her husband and evoke public support as the women gather strength to speak up.

In the upcoming episodes of Maddam Sir, Naina is helped by Haseena, her best friend, when she is stuck in a situation at a wedding while chasing the man whose phone can provide her information on the criminal “Cherry”.

While both the friends are sharing a banter about Karishma, a teddy is mysteriously left at Haseena’s (Gulki Joshi) door by an admirer. While figuring out the secret admirer a case of emotional abuse comes to light when another package with three monkeys comes to Haseena. This leads them to their next case.

How Naina, Karishma, and Haseena help the victim and save her from her emotionally manipulating husband will be an interesting watch for sure!

Shilpa Shinde who plays the role of Naina Mathur said, “Playing the role of an ACP is a challenging one as it also comes with a lot of responsibility. Starting my journey on the show with such a powerful case, I couldn’t have asked for anything else. Not a lot of people talk about emotional abuse, but this is a serious issue and I’m glad we are raising it through this show. Performing these scenes can be challenging but having such amazing co-stars makes it easy.