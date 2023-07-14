‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ actress Mrinal Navell says that showbiz demands a lot of patience

Actress Mrinal Navell who is best known for her role in the drama series ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ has said that showbiz is a difficult profession that demands a lot of patience, and one that creates a lot of insecurity so even when there is no work, people must keep busy to maintain their sanity.

She also added that one can never be in a rush to achieve success, they can only be consistent with their efforts, adding that if you are desperate in the TV industry then people will take advantage of that, so financial backup is a must.

Elaborating, she said: “The last one year I had no work, no major project. So, it was very tough and I really had to keep up with my sanity. But I still kept myself busy. It’s something that we need to do. There were times when I used to feel very insecure and used to doubt myself, but then again, we need a lot of patience in this line. I knew that I had already made up my mind and that this line needs a lot of consistency.”

Talking about the desperation factor, she said: “Here, if you’re so desperate and if you are vulnerable, then there are a lot of people who are just ready to pounce upon you and take advantage of you, not just girls but guys also.”

She added: “I feel you should have a basic plan, so you must have a basic financial backup, no matter what. Basic financial backup is a must because you can’t sleep empty stomach. You cannot just come here without any backup.”