scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

By Agency News Desk

Surat, April 9 (IANS) Around 15,000 women from 15 states across the country participated in the city’s first-ever ‘Saree Walkathon’ on Sunday, aimed at promoting fitness.

The event, also aimed to promote Surat’s textile industry, which is a major contributor to the city’s economy, began from Athwa Party Plot and continued via Parle Point, covering a distance of three kilometers before concluding at the starting point. Only women and girls dressed in sarees were allowed to participate.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “It is a matter of pride that under the leadership of PM Modi, India got the presidency of G20. Saree Walkathon has been organised here today. Around 15,000 women have registered for the event and women from 15 states have come here.”

The walkathon was organised by Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Surat Smart City Development Limited in collaboration with the ‘Fit India Movement’, a nationwide campaign to promote fitness and health among citizens.

After the ‘Saree Walkathon’, a four-day exhibition with saree artisans from across the country will reportedly be held in the city.

In addition to the fitness initiative, the Surat Municipal Corporation plans to develop baby feeding centers in public places. The move aims to provide a comfortable and safe space for mothers to breastfeed their children while out in public.

–IANS

janhavi/svn/

Previous article
IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK
Next article
SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

News

2023: The First Quarter Is Dismal (IANS Column: B-Town)

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

News

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

News

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,357 new Covid cases

News

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens emotional note for Jacqueline, wishes 'Happy Easter'

Sports

Dominic Thiem parts ways with coach Nicolas Massu

Technology

China wages price war on Musk's SpaceX reusable rockets

Technology

Microsoft disables game emulation on Xbox Series X, S

News

'Avatar' almost didn't get made as producer struggled for funds

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US