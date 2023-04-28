scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

154 stones removed from kidney of a patient at Hyderabad's AINU

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Urologists at Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), Secunderabad have successfully removed 154 stones from the right kidney of a 45-year-old male patient.

The patient, a resident of Ramagundam area in Telangana, was presented with CT scan report showing few calculi in the kidney, the largest calculi measuring approximately 62mm x 39mm.

This large calculi is extending into all calyces of the kidney. He was diagnosed with uncontrolled blood sugars on evaluation.

After obtaining his blood sugar levels under control, he underwent endoscopic surgery – Per Cutaneous Nephrolithotomy.

The large stone measuring 62 mm x 39 mm was fragmented and retrieved in multiple pieces.

All the secondary stones were retrieved intact. The number of stones removed including the largest stone were 154 in total.

Speaking about the patient, Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist, AINU, said: “Staghorn calculi are complex renal stones that occupy the majority of the renal collecting system. These stones are associated with high morbidity, which can be in the form of recurrent urinary tract infections, kidney injury and neglected / untreated cases can end up with need for dialysis. Managing patients with staghorn calculi can be challenging, especially in diabetes mellitus patients. Advances in technology and techniques have enabled effective treatment with minimal morbidity.

“The patient underwent multi tract PCNL to achieve complete stone clearance. The largest stone measuring about 62mm x 39mm was fragmented and retrieved in multiple pieces. All the secondary stones from all the calyces were retrieved intact. Secondary stones numbered approximately 153 and the size of the stones varied from as small as 2-3 mm to approximately 10mm. The blood loss was very minimal with no transfusions, and the patient recovered well from Anaesthesia,” Kulkarni added.

PCNL has evolved as the first choice of treatment for patients with complex or large renal stone burdens.

Numerous studies have certified the safety and efficacy of PCNL for renal stones.

The presence of diabetes mellitus increases the incidence of post-operative complications, especially infectious complications.

Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni also thanked his team of experts that included Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak, Dr. Suraj Pinni and anaesthetist Dr. Srinivas.

–IANS

ms/pgh

Previous article
New expert committee formed for Jantar Mantar conservation: ASI to Delhi HC
Next article
Badminton Asia Championships: Sindhu crashes out after losing to An Se Young in quarter-finals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's fifty in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 32 runs

Sports

Good to see Devon Conway taking the leadership role as senior CSK batter: Matthew Hayden

News

When Kartik Aaryan fulfilled Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra’s wish

Sports

IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy dedicates match-winning performance against RCB to his newborn son

News

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

Sports

Super Cup: Odisha FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-1, set up final with Bengaluru FC

Technology

Ride-hailing platform Lyft lays off 1,072 employees

Sports

Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title

Technology

Zypp Electric to deploy 1 lakh e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

News

Kylie Jenner and BTS’ Jungkook to visit India soon?

Technology

UK introduces new bill to crack down on Big Tech abusing market power

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' all-round show thumps Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

News

Seventeen’s 10th mini album FML out now

Sports

Im- Mitchell settle for 6th place at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Technology

People with long Covid respond differently to vaccines: Study

News

Planet Marathi Group to launch Marathi digital news vertical

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi's quickfire 77 powers Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 against Chennai Super Kings

News

Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US