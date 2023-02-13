scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

American duo Chock-Bates win ice dance at Four Continents

By News Bureau

Washington, Feb 13 (IANS) American pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the ice dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, the United States on Sunday.

Chock and Bates, who led the rhythm dance on Friday, delivered a season-best free dance and scored 133.14 points for a total of 220.81 to win the title. It’s their third title at Four Continents after winning the trophy in 2019 and 2020, Xinhua reported.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Nkolaj Sorensen from Canada, who also set a season-best with their free dance, finished with 214.08 to take the silver. Marjorie Lajoie/Zachary Lagha, also from Canada, scored 200.00 points to get the bronze.

China’s Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu withdrew before the rhythm dance on Friday.

The Four Continents, was the last major international event ahead of Worlds next month.

–IANS

int/kvd

Previous article
Activists protest outside Twitter HQ in support of laid-off workers
Next article
Dileep Heilbronn: A real estate millionaire entrepreneur, self-made designer, car collector and watch collector
This May Also Interest You
Others

Dileep Heilbronn: A real estate millionaire entrepreneur, self-made designer, car collector and watch collector

Technology

Activists protest outside Twitter HQ in support of laid-off workers

News

'BB16': MC Stan says 'dil se bura laga' on bestie Shiv Thakare losing out

Technology

Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Technology

India's PokerBaazi suffers security lapse, users' data exposed: Researcher

Technology

Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi applauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for conducting rare surgery

Technology

Microsoft may bring feature to control RGB lighting on Windows 11

Technology

Garuda Aerospace raises $22 mn, largest funding in Indian drone sector (Ld)

Technology

US foundation offers help for kids with cardiac disorders in UP

Technology

Twitter improves retweet reach, removes filter causing false negatives: Musk

Technology

Apple declines allegation for evading users' privacy controls

Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

News

MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

News

Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US