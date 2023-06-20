scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 20 (IANS) An Apple Watch has saved a woman from a potentially deadly blood clot by waking her up from a nap, the media reported.

One day when Kimmie Watkins wasn’t feeling well, she decided to take a nap to help her feel better, reports AppleInsider.

She felt lightheaded and dizzy, and blamed it on not eating enough food.

The sleep didn’t last for very long as her Apple Watch warned her of a high heart rate of 178 beats per minute.

The Apple Watch woke her with an alarm “that said that my heart rate had been too high for too long,” explained Watkins.

“So for over 10 minutes, it was too high.”

When Watkins visited her physician, she was told that she had a saddle pulmonary embolism.

Watkins found she had a clotting disease even though she had no prior history of heart issues.

She is currently taking blood thinners and working to rebuild her stamina, the report said.

In February this year, an Apple Watch had helped save the wearer’s life, by alerting about a racing pulse following a nap that led to a diagnosis of severe internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman had credited the wearable device for saving her and her unborn baby’s lives following an abnormally high heart rate warning.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google to soon open early access to AI notebook
Next article
India's eB2B market likely to reach up to $100 bn by 2030: Report
This May Also Interest You
Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

Health & Lifestyle

IMA national president calls for protection of health workers

Sports

Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

India's eB2B market likely to reach up to $100 bn by 2030: Report

Technology

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook

Sports

Czech Republic, Montenegro advance to FIBA Women's EuroBasket quarterfinals

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports

Sports

Israel edge Andorra in Euro 2024 qualifier

Health & Lifestyle

Make yoga part of your life, says Punjab CM Mann

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia heatwave toll touches 68

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

News

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome a Baby Girl

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU runs out of HCV drug stock, patients suffer

Health & Lifestyle

Beds, wards reserved for heat stroke patients in UP

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US