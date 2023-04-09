scorecardresearch
As Haryana Covid-19 cases see a spike, state pushes booster shots

Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) With a notable spike in Covid-19 cases again, Haryana had reported 407 positive infections on a single day, and the positivity rate was 7.28 per cent, an alarmingly high, but hospitalisations remain low with 100 per cent cumulative coverage of the first dose of the vaccination.

While the recovery rate was 98.86 per cent, the fatality rate was at 1.01 per cent. The Covid-19 bulletin of Friday evening said 1,324 as the total active Covid-19 patients in the state. These include new 407 positive cases detected out of the total 6,367 samples tested.

Talking about steps taken to contain the virus, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij told IANS that all Covid-19 positive samples are being sent for whole genome sequencing.

Instructions have also been given regarding Covid-friendly behavior, including wearing masks by patients and healthcare workers in the hospital premises.

Wearing masks has been made mandatory in crowded and high-risk places. Availability of flu corner in health facilities has been ensured for effective surveillance of cases and testing for influenza, he said.

The availability of Covid-19-related medicines is also being monitored at all levels as per the requirement in the healthcare facilities.

He said people who have got booster dose would be given free supplements (multi vitamins, protein supplements and protein bars) so that they can be protected from the virus.

Besides, he directed the officers of the Health Department that all health workers should be given precaution dose as early as possible.

The state has made it mandatory for health workers to get precautionary third dose within seven days after receiving the vaccine consignment. Also people with comorbidities and the elderly should be vaccinated on priority.

Out of the active cases in Haryana, 25 are in hospital while two are on oxygen with co-morbid.

Vij said a sufficient number of machines, laboratories and other equipment are available to deal with any exigency.

With 103 per cent coverage of the first dose of vaccination, the state administered 86 per cent second dose, besides motivating people to administer 100 per cent third dose or the precaution dose.

Suggesting to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a review meeting with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday, Vij said if the rates of the vaccine are fixed the state will be able to vaccinate the people by purchasing the vaccine from its own funds.

Entertainment Today

