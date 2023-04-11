scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

By Agency News Desk

Patna, April 11 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Bihar recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases amid an ongoing resurgence.

Of the new cases, 17 were reported from Patna, six from Bhagalpur and three each from Gaya and Munger.

The health department had conducted tests of 32,302 samples on Monday.

With the new figure, the number of total active cases in the state stood 174.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed hospitals across Bihar to make adequate arrangements of medicines, hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and other necessary equipment to combat Covid-19.

Medical experts have however, claimed that the severity of the virus is not intense this time, but people have been advised to follow Covid protocols like washing their hands, taking steam at least once or twice in every 24 hours, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

–IANS

ajk/ksk/

Previous article
Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit
This May Also Interest You
News

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

News

Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports 61 new Covid cases in a day

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' fifty, Pooran's blitz power LSG to last-ball thrilling win over RCB (ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC upholds ban on gutka, pan masala for public health reasons

Sports

Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC register 5-3 win over FC Goa

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis, Pooran fifties lead LSG to thrilling one-wicket win over RCB

News

Now Nora Fatehi to play leading roles

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US