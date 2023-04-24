scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Breast surgeon Dr Raghu Ram receives Telugu Association of London award

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) Leading surgeon Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has received lifetime achievement award by the Telugu Association of London.

Dr Raghuram is the founding director of AKIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad. He is one of the youngest recipients of the award and the only person of Indian origin living outside of the UK to have been conferred the honour.

The award was presented to him during the glittering Ugadi 2023 celebrations organised by the Telugu Association of London (TAL) in London. Representing over 10,000 Telugu speaking people in and around London, TAL is the largest Telugu Charity Organisation in the UK.

“TAL has recognised Dr Raghu Ram with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution towards transforming Breast Cancer Care in India. His distinguished academic track record, love for his motherland and passion for social service are his trademarks and he has achieved at a very young age, what most cannot achieve in a lifetime,” reads the citation.

TAL founder chairman Dr Ramulu Dasoju and current chairperson Bharathi Kandukuri read out excerpts from the citation. Councillor Raghwinder Siddhu, Mayor of London Brorough of Hounslow, described Dr Raghu Ram as a perfect role model living bridge between the UK and India and has been an advocate of best practices in his chosen field coupled with human touch and many altruistic values.”

Tollywood actor Sai Kumar felicitated Dr Raghu Ram with a “Lifetime Achievement award Pagadi” during the event.

A Padma Shri and Dr B.C. Roy national awardee, Dr Raghu Ram revolutionised breast cancer care in India over the past 17 years through a series of innovative measures. He established South Asia’s First comprehensive Breast Health Centre and founded a charitable Foundation to raise awareness of the disease nationwide. He implemented South Asia’s largest population-based screening programme in the southern Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This programme is currently being rolled out nationwide.

–IANS

ms/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Canon India partners cyber-security firm ESET to safeguard users
Next article
Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare flaunting his crazy dance moves with Shantanu Maheshwari

Sports

Golf: Im sparkles as he and partner Mitchell stay in hunt at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell hit fifties before late strikes from RR bowlers restrict RCB to 189/9

Technology

Meta lays off most staffer dedicated to combating misinformation

News

Charlie Sheen requests Elon Musk to return his Twitter blue tick

Technology

Prenatal depression may lead to heart problems after childbirth: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Tick infection affects different cell types in brain: Study

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rob Hall sizzles with 600 break to charge into final

Technology

Researchers identify unique biomarker patterns identifying MIS-C and severe Covid in children

News

Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Sports

Spain football friendlies: India U-17 beat Atletico de Madrid 4-1

News

Matthew McConaughey turns into self-help guru for online seminar

News

'Anupamaa': Anuj misses Anupamaa; she is unaware of his feelings for her

Sports

Im- Mitchell settle for 6th place at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Sports

Kiptum wins London Marathon men's race with second fastest time in history

News

Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose

Sports

Banja Luka Open: Lajovic upsets Djokovic in quarter-finals

Sports

La Liga: Relegation duels intensify with focus on a big clash at the top in Spain's Matchday 30

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US