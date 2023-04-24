Breast surgeon Dr Raghu Ram receives Telugu Association of London award

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) Leading surgeon Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has received lifetime achievement award by the Telugu Association of London.

Dr Raghuram is the founding director of AKIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad. He is one of the youngest recipients of the award and the only person of Indian origin living outside of the UK to have been conferred the honour.

The award was presented to him during the glittering Ugadi 2023 celebrations organised by the Telugu Association of London (TAL) in London. Representing over 10,000 Telugu speaking people in and around London, TAL is the largest Telugu Charity Organisation in the UK.

“TAL has recognised Dr Raghu Ram with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution towards transforming Breast Cancer Care in India. His distinguished academic track record, love for his motherland and passion for social service are his trademarks and he has achieved at a very young age, what most cannot achieve in a lifetime,” reads the citation.

TAL founder chairman Dr Ramulu Dasoju and current chairperson Bharathi Kandukuri read out excerpts from the citation. Councillor Raghwinder Siddhu, Mayor of London Brorough of Hounslow, described Dr Raghu Ram as a perfect role model living bridge between the UK and India and has been an advocate of best practices in his chosen field coupled with human touch and many altruistic values.”

Tollywood actor Sai Kumar felicitated Dr Raghu Ram with a “Lifetime Achievement award Pagadi” during the event.

A Padma Shri and Dr B.C. Roy national awardee, Dr Raghu Ram revolutionised breast cancer care in India over the past 17 years through a series of innovative measures. He established South Asia’s First comprehensive Breast Health Centre and founded a charitable Foundation to raise awareness of the disease nationwide. He implemented South Asia’s largest population-based screening programme in the southern Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This programme is currently being rolled out nationwide.

