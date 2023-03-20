scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Cases of fresh Covid affected negligible in Bengal

By News Bureau

Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Despite the recent spike in the number of people being affected by Covid-19 virus throughout the country, the effect so far is negligible in West Bengal.

As of Sunday, of the total 5,915 active cases at the national level, West Bengal has 46, which is three higher compared to what it was in the previous day. Not a single death has been reported from the state so far this year.

However, the West Bengal health department has stopped issuing its own Covid-19 bulletin. As per records of the state health department, the last ‘Corona Bulletin’ issued by it was January 28.

According to a senior state health department official, following an advisory issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare the state government has again started an awareness campaign in a limited way.

“Although no advisory has been issued by the state health department on this count, unofficially the state-run hospitals have been advised to be on alert so that in case there is a major spike in the figure of affected people in the coming days, they should be ready to handle the situation,” the state health department official said.

When asked whether there is any possibility of fresh issuing of daily Corona Bulletin, he said that no decision has been reached on this count as yet. “The decision will be taken depending on the evolving situation in the days to come,” he added.

–IANS

src/dpb

Previous article
IIT Madras team develops novel database on Covid antibodies
Next article
Double lung transplant by US docs saves 2 lives with late-stage cancer
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Odisha reports 1st Covid hospitalisation case in 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Twelve new Covid cases in Punjab, 14 in Haryana

Health & Lifestyle

Double lung transplant by US docs saves 2 lives with late-stage cancer

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras team develops novel database on Covid antibodies

News

Manoj Bajpayee to narrate 'The Vial', documentary on India's Covid vax success

News

Demi Moore shares glimpse of Bruce Willis' birthday celebration with family

Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0

News

When Lance Reddick spoke about the relation between Charon and Winston in 'John Wick'

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to train in Turkey for 61 days under TOPS funding

News

Pranali Rathod on how her character evolved in 'Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai'

News

Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult

News

Jane Fonda has a brutal advice for getting over a breakup

News

Shehnaaz Gill says ‘Oh My God meri lipstick gayi’ and playing Knock knock joke with Sara Ali Khan

News

'Being happy is way more important than being successful,' says Avika Gor

News

Priyanka Chopra kisses sister-in-law Sophie Turner at Nick Jonas’ concert

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her glam look in lilac outfit

News

Soni Razdan shares Alia Bhatt’s unseen picture flaunting a baby bump

News

Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US