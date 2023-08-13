scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

CDRI launches enhanced contraceptive 'Levermeloxifene'

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) The CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Lucknow has introduced an innovative contraceptive named ‘Levormeloxifene’.

The breakthrough contraceptive is notably more effective to the human body with its reduced dose and chemical burden compared to existing market options.

Levormeloxifene is a modernised version of the 1990s ‘Saheli’ pill, initially developed by CDRI. Once a staple during the 1990s, Saheli, also known as ‘Chaya’ under the National Family Planning programme, has now evolved into Levormeloxifene.

Radha Rangarajan, Director of CSIR-CDRI, explained, “The core objective behind this contraceptive’s development was to minimise the chemical content, particularly crucial for women in their reproductive phase who predominantly consume such tablets.”

Rangarajan elaborated, “The compound ormeloxifene within Saheli comprises two enantiomers, dextro-ormeloxifene, and levo-ormeloxifene (levormeloxifene). Extensive preclinical studies have indicated higher efficacy of the levo counterpart, levormeloxifene. This research solely focuses on testing the levo model as a contraceptive, thereby reducing the unnecessary use of dextro-ormeloxifene and alleviating women from undue chemical exposure.”

The development of this groundbreaking contraceptive is the culmination of a decade-long intensive research effort led by a team of scientists, including Wahajul Haq, Vivek Bhosle, Arun Trivedi, Rajesh Jha, Rabi Bhatta, Sharad Sharma, SK Rath and others.

Upon successful clinical trials, this contraceptive will bolster family planning initiatives, adding to the existing range of contraceptive services within the programme. These services encompass Oral Contraceptive Pills, condoms, government-provided ‘Nirodh’ brand, intra-uterine contraceptive devices, female and male sterilisation, as well as emergency contraceptive pills (ECP).

Notably, Cipla has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct Phase-I clinical trials for Levormeoxifene.

This investigational drug is a collaborative effort between Cipla and CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow, aimed at developing an oral, non-hormonal contraceptive solution.

–IANS

amita/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter.com starts switching over to X.com on iOS
Next article
Arsenal start with win in Premier League
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Arsenal start with win in Premier League

Technology

Twitter.com starts switching over to X.com on iOS

News

(Book Extract) Much before she became Bollywood goddess, Sridevi played god on-screen

Sports

WI v IND: I just try to play how the team needs and how I can express myself, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sports

Fourth T20I: Gill, Jaiswal star as India thrash West Indies by nine wickets, level series 2-2 (Ld)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: PM Modi, Anurag Thakur praise the team; Hockey India announces cash award for title

Sports

WI v IND: Gill, Jaiswal star as India thrash West Indies by 9 wickets, level series 2-2

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title (Ld)

Sports

Caribbean Premier League introduces in-game penalties to curb slow over-rate problem

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title

Sports

WI v IND: Hetmyer's fantastic 61 leads West Indies to 178/8 against India

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona kick off title defense with a tricky game in Getafe (preview)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Japan overcome Korea 5-3 to bag bronze medal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England rally to beat Colombia in quarterfinals

Technology

Google may bring Apple's Continuity-like device-linking feature to Android

News

Meghan Markle mulling over return to Hollywood

Sports

My technique has improved after a training stint in Greece, says Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan

Sports

WI v IND: You can't hide behind the bush, says Suryakumar Yadav on his ODI form

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US