scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

China urges WHO not to become a tool of politicisation on Covid data

By Agency News Desk

Hong Kong, April 10 (IANS) Facing severe criticism from several countries for not sharing Covid data for years, China has urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) not to be subject to or willing to descend to become “a tool of politicisation” of certain countries, and “return to science and fairness”.

State-run Global Times reported that using twisted and incomplete pieces of evidence to slander China on the origins of Covid-19 “will only undermine the international body’s credibility and impair investigations on the virus”.

The WHO’s accusation came after researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) published a new Covid analysis on samples collected at Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Market in the science journal Nature on April 5.

Prior to the analysis’ official publication, the related data was shared on the Global Initiative in Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) database, but was allegedly deleted later, prompting widespread speculation.

An epidemiologist close to China’s Covid-origin tracing task group told the Global Times that the next stage of origins-tracing should concentrate on animals who are more prone to carry coronaviruses, such as bats.

Experts stated that no Covid antibodies were detected in the blood of donors in Wuhan prior to the outbreak in December 2019.

Zhou Lei, a researcher from China CDC, said at a news conference that as a Chinese scientist who took part in the China-WHO joint origins-tracing mission in 2021, she is surprised at WHO remarks.

“During the joint origins-tracing mission, Chinese scientists shared all data and information, including information of more than 76,000 early cases of possible and suspected COVID infections in Wuhan,” Zhou said.

“We conducted in-depth joint analysis and research, and the results were collectively approved by the WHO and Chinese experts at that time,” she was quoted as saying.

“I think if such a presumptuous accusation is made, it is the WHO’s credibility that risks being damaged,” she added.

The WHO slammed China last week, saying the country should have shared viral samples from Wuhan which was the epicentre of the pandemic, immediately, and not three years later.

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for Covid-19 response at WHO, wrote in the prestigious journal Science that earlier this month, the global health agency learned that scientists in China possessed data on viral samples from Wuhan that had been gathered in January 2020.

“These should have been shared immediately, not 3 years later. The lack of data disclosure is simply inexcusable,” she said.

The WHO continues to call on China and all countries to share any data on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 immediately.

China made Covid-19 disease official on December 31, 2019.

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed a bill to declassify intelligence information on the origins of the Covid pandemic, which has so far claimed more than seven million lives globally.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics
Next article
Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Sports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

News

Nayanthara warns to break fan’s phone during temple visit

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Technology

Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from online harm: Smriti Irani to Meta

Technology

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

News

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor

Technology

Global PC market shrinks 29% in Q1 over poor demand, global meltdown

Health & Lifestyle

No need to panic unnecessarily over Covid situation: Goa Health Minister

Fashion and Lifestyle

5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US