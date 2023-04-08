scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Covid: Mock drill in TN on Apr 10-11 to check preparedness to counter surge

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu health department will conduct a mock drill to assess the prepared of the department in curbing the possibilities of a Covid-19 surge. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in many districts of Tamil Nadu have touched above 5 indicating that things are not rosy.

However state Health Minister, Ma Subramanian expressed confidence in bringing things under control and told people not to worry about the slight increase in Covid cases. The minister has called upon people to strictly abide by the Covid protocol put forward by the government including wearing masks, safe distancing and washing hands regularly.

The minister said that the variant of Omicron that is present in the country was not lethal and hence called upon the people not to worry much but to be cautious.

Tamil Nadu reported 303 fresh cases on Friday, and the total active cases reached 1530.

The health department is conducting mock drill in all the government hospitals of the state to understand the preparations the medical staff have including the infrastructure available if there is a surge in cases.

According to the health minister, Tamil Nadu have 24.061 Oxygen concentrators and medical oxygen storage capacity of 2067 metric tonnes.

While speaking to IANS, Ma Subramanian said, “We had a meeting with Union Health Minister Manush Mandaviya virtually and things are under control. However, people have to be cautious and abide by the Covid protocol prescribed by the health department.”

The minster also said that the RT-PCR tests per day will be increased from the present 4000 to 11000.

–IANS

aal/uk/

Previous article
UP reports first Covid death of 2023
Next article
Kangana on 'inspiring' Yami: 'She is consistently delivering successful films'
This May Also Interest You
News

Kangana on 'inspiring' Yami: 'She is consistently delivering successful films'

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports first Covid death of 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Why suicidal deaths spike during the full moon week

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

Technology

GM's self-driving car crashes into bus, automaker recalls 300 robotaxis

News

Daisy Ridley announces she's back as Rey in new 'Star Wars' movie

News

'Snowfall' star Damson Idris to star in F1 movie alongside Brad Pitt

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon wrap up their next untitled film about ‘an impossible love story’

Sports

Nakamura seals first Champions Chess Tour title with last-gasp win

Sports

Hockey India names 33-member Indian women's core group for national coaching camp

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH's batting has let them down, feels Anil Kumble

Technology

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23

News

Chris Pratt had to redo Mario voice as it sounded like Tony Soprano

News

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ poster unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by end of decade

Technology

Same-sex couple also faced higher intimate partner violence during Covid

News

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Launches ‘FLOWER’ Dance Practice Video

News

Helen Flanagan has an 'awful' experience travelling with kids

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US