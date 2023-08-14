scorecardresearch
Crohn’s disease to surpass 1.6 mn diagnosed cases in 2032 globally: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn’s disease are projected to increase to 1.69 million in 2032 from 1.63 million in 2022, equating to an annual growth rate of 0.42 per cent, according to a report on Monday.

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease characterised by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhoea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition.

It most commonly affects the end of the small intestine (the ileum) where it joins the beginning of the colon. Inflammation caused by Crohn’s disease can involve different areas of the digestive tract in different people, most commonly the small intestine. This inflammation often spreads into the deeper layers of the bowel.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, revealed that the rise in Crohn’s disease will be particularly seen across the eight major markets such as the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Canada.

The US is likely to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis at 0.76 million, whereas Japan, with nearly 45 thousand cases, will have the lowest number.

“Men and women can both be affected, and the disease can occur at any age, but Crohn’s disease is more prevalent among women and in the young age population. Diet and stress may aggravate Crohn’s disease, but do not cause the disease,” said Bharti Prabhakar, MPH, Associate Project Manager at GlobalData, in a statement.

Adults ages 18-59 years accounted for more than 68 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn’s disease in the eight major markets, while those ages 80 years and above account for less than 4 per cent of the cases. This is apparent from GlobalData estimates for sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases.

“Crohn’s disease can be both painful and debilitating, and sometimes may lead to life-threatening complications. Inflammation can result in severe scarring and narrowing of parts of the bowel. There is no known cure for Crohn’s disease, but therapies can greatly reduce its signs and symptoms and even bring about long-term remission and healing of inflammation. With treatment, many people with Crohn’s disease can function well,” Prabhakar said.

3
