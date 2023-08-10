scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, Aug 10 (IANS) To get rid of fish laced with formalin, a carcinogenic cadaver preservative, Goa BJP MLA Rodolfo Fernandes on Thursday suggested inventing a testing strip to check fish quality for public usage and make it available in the pharmacies.

“We should leave it (testing) on the people. Like a litmus paper strip, a testing strip should be invented and made available in the pharmacies to check formalin in fish. If people have doubt, let them check.

“Even if it is checked at a check-post, agents may lace fish with formalin (after entering the state). It is a serious issue concerning public health. People’s safety is important,” Fernandes said in the Assembly.

Replying to him, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the government will consider the suggestion.

In a raid carried out at a South Goa fish market in July 2018, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team had found traces of formalin in fish being sold there.

Later, the state government had banned import of fish from neighbouring states, until the fish traders got registered with the state FDA and complied with its norms related to storage and transportation of fish.

Fish is a staple diet consumed by a majority of the population in the coastal state, as well as the scores of tourists who visit Goa every year.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas also raised the issue of fish testing centres, to which the Health Minister said that the labs at the check-posts are not operated by the FDA, but by the Quality Council of India (QCI), a Central government agency, on behalf of the FDA.

–IANS

sbk/arm

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation
Next article
Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots
This May Also Interest You
News

Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

Sports

Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

News

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

News

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

Technology

Indian startup workers get average salary hike of 8 to 12% in 2022-23: Report

Sports

Hockey India announces special coaching camp for sub-junior teams; appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches (Ld)

News

Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of 'OMG 2' release

Technology

Amazon says digitised 62 lakh MSMEs, created over 13 lakh jobs in India to date

Technology

Ola Electric registers whopping Rs 784cr loss in FY22

News

Sonu Sood helps man from Bihar to clear debts

News

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he ‘activated’ his ‘feminine’ energy for ‘Dream Girl 2’

Health & Lifestyle

People with low levels of Vitamin K have less healthy lungs: Study

Technology

AI-based automated microscope successfully detects malaria in travellers

Health & Lifestyle

India committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya

Sports

Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham for England striker Harry Kane: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US