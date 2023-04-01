scorecardresearch
Gurugram: Medanta, Fortis hospitals directed to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

By News Bureau

Gurugram, April 1 (IANS) Families falling under the below poverty line (BPL) and the economically weaker section (EWS) will now get medical facilities in Medanta and Fortis hospitals in Gurugram, as per an initiative taken by the district administration.

These hospitals should also reserve 20 per cent of the total number of beds for the treatment of BPL families.

The hospitals, which have got land from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at concessional rates, will have to provide treatment to these families as per the government’s plan.

According to the officials, dedicated counters will be set up in both these hospitals for the treatment of BPL and EWS families. Artemis Hospital has already started such arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav also visited Medanta, Fortis and Artemis Hospitals on Saturday to see the arrangements.

Artemis Hospital management informed the Deputy Commissioner that a dedicated counter has been set up to deal with the issues related to the treatment of BPL families on the spot.

Representatives of the Health Department will be present on behalf of the Haryana Government at this counter and will cooperate in the treatment process of eligible persons.

“People holding Ayushman Bharat, Chirayu Card and BPL Card can also directly go to the hospital for treatment. In case of emergency, priority will be given to the treatment of the patient and paperwork will be done later,” Yadav directed the hospital management.

“Super speciality hospitals like Medanta will have to reserve 20 per cent beds for the poor out of their total bed capacity. If the treatment cost of the patient admitted in this category comes up to Rs 5 lakh, then his treatment will be free and if the bill amount is between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, then only 10 per cent of the normal charges will be taken from the patient. If the amount of the bill is more than Rs 10 lakh, then only 30 per cent of the normal charges will be taken,” Yadav said.

–IANS

str/uk/

