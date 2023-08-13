scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

It takes multiple genes to make a bad hair day: Study

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Having a bad hair day? Blame your genes, according to the first gene mapping study on human scalp hair whorls.

The study, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, showed that hair whorl direction has a genetic basis, but also that it is affected by multiple genes.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in China identified four associated genetic variants that are likely to influence hair whorl direction.

A hair whorl is a patch of hair growing in a circular pattern around a point specified by hair follicle orientations. As an easily observed human trait, scalp hair whorl pattern is typically defined by the whorl number (single or double whorl) and whorl direction (e.g., clockwise, counterclockwise, or diffuse).

Because atypical whorl patterns have been observed in patients with abnormal neurological development, understanding the genetic basis of whorl patterns may help unravel important biological processes.

“We know very little about why we look like we do. Our group has been looking for the genes underlying various interesting traits of physical appearance, including fingerprint patterns, eyebrow thickness, earlobe shape and hair curliness. Hair whorl is one of the traits that we were curious about,” said lead investigator Sijia Wang, from Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health at Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“The prevailing opinion was that hair whorl direction is controlled by a single gene, exhibiting Mendelian inheritance. However, our results demonstrate that hair whorl direction is influenced by the cumulative effects of multiple genes, suggesting a polygenic inheritance,” Wang added.

For the genome study, the team included 2,149 Chinese individuals. It was followed by a replication study in 1,950 Chinese individuals.

The results show four associated genetic variants (at 7p21.3, 5q33.2, 7q33, and 14q32.13).

These genetic variants are likely to influence hair whorl direction by regulating the cell polarity of hair follicles, with cranial neural tube closure and growth also potentially playing a role.

Wang explained that previous studies proposed the hypothesis of associations between hair whorl patterns and abnormal neurological development, but no significant genetic associations were observed between hair whorl direction and behavioural, cognitive, or neurological phenotypes.

–IANS

rvt/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scotland triumph in Europe qualifier to confirm U19 Men’s World Cup berth
Next article
TV channels losing ground (IANS Column: B-Town)
This May Also Interest You
News

TV channels losing ground (IANS Column: B-Town)

Sports

Scotland triumph in Europe qualifier to confirm U19 Men’s World Cup berth

News

Jason Mamoa warns tourists against travelling to Maui due to wildfires

News

SRK gives sneak peek into soulful romantic track 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan'

Sports

Canadian Open: Pegula beat World No. 1 Swiatek to enter final

News

A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

News

‘I was transported back in time’: Hariharan after Vipul Kandpal’s act in ‘IBD 3’

News

Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

Modi govt made country's health system sick, says Congress

News

Boney Kapoor, daughters remember Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Sports

Gill’s return to form will bring relief to Team India: Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

After pink eye, Delhi doctors report 50% rise in joints pain & arthritis

News

Neeraj Ghaywan opens up on Dalit Buddhist wedding scene in ‘Made In Heaven 2’

News

Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away

Sports

VIBGYOR High wins Boys' under-14, Girls' under-12 at Mumbai leg of Jr NBA Nationals

Technology

Indian tech industry leaders fast adopting GenAI, albeit with caution

Sports

Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha is Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open

Technology

China closes record 36K personal data breach cases in 3 yrs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US