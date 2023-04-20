scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Jharkhand: 150 fall sick after having food at village fair

By Agency News Desk

Dhanbad, April 20 (IANS) Around 150 people fell ill after eating food at a village fair in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Huchuktand village of Dhanbad district.

The Bhokta fair was organised on the occasion of a religious event and many food stalls were set up.

Many people who ate food at the stalls complained of stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting after returning from the fair.

As their condition deteriorated, the victims were admitted to the Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) on Wednesday.

Doctors and nursing staff were called on emergency duty to tackle the large numbers of patients coming from the village.

On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner, Balaipur block Circle Officer Rampravesh reached the medical college hospital and took the details about the treatment of victims.

All the victims belong to Huchuktand village of Karmatand Panchayat.

Village residents said that they had eaten chaat at the Bhokta fair in the evening. And as they returned to their houses, they began vomiting and complained of severe pain in their stomachs.

“Around 9 p.m., the first victim reached SNMMCH for treatment. Then around 150 patients arrived for treatment. Apart from this, many patients got treated in private hospitals.”

–IANS

snc/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Dancing On The Grave: A powerful new true-crime docu-series
Next article
IPL 2023: Batters weren't committed enough to take down Ravi Bishnoi, admits RR coach Sangakkara
This May Also Interest You
News

'Campus Diaries' actor Rrajesh Yadav on the challenges of switching profession

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

Sports

India U-17 boys begin Spain tour with match against Atletico de Madrid U-17

Technology

realme set to empower next-gen users with launch of narzo N55

Sports

Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings

Sports

Zimbabwe unveil new T10 franchise tournament, to be played in August this year

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1 in 3 Americans live in areas with unhealthy air quality: Report

News

When Manisha Koirala called the real life heroes from the TATA Hospital NGO Impact foundation

Sports

Zielinski takes charge of Argentina's Independiente

News

Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

News

Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'

Sports

Champions League: Bayern facing a painful period of drought on the international stage

Sports

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar claims maiden scalp as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 14 runs

Technology

India's private equity, venture capital investments surpass $60 bn in 2022

News

Lewis Capaldi's mum does his laundry after he's shrunked 'a lot of clothes'

Health & Lifestyle

Banned pesticides found in several parts of TN, govt to take action

News

Indian Ocean announce new 'spiritual and contemplative' album 'Tu Hai'

News

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US