JN.1 variant mild, not a cause for alarm: Guj Health Minister

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday, in response to recent concerns over Covid-19 infections in the state, said that the current variant, JN.1, is considered mild, and not a cause for alarm.

He stated that although 4 to 7 new cases of Covid-19 are reported weekly, there is no imminent danger of fatalities. Notably, he pointed out that the 20 cases reported in October were attributed to a mild variant.

Advertisement

Regarding the current Covid-19 situation in Gujarat, Patel urged citizens not to panic but to remain alert.

He emphasised that the JN.1 variant has a low mortality rate, and as of now, there are only 13 active cases in the state, with no patients currently hospitalised.

- Advertisement -

The government is also conducting genome sequencing for all positive cases.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat currently has 12 active cases and is among the 14 states and union territories reporting at least one case.

- Advertisement -

Two women, aged 57 and 59, who displayed symptoms after returning from Rameshwaram, have tested positive for Covid-19 and are under home isolation in the state capital. Samples from their family members have been collected for testing.

Patel said that the state government has thoroughly reviewed the situation and participated in a video conference with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

During the conference, they emphasised the importance of vigilance and caution.

Mandaviya advised all states and union territories to stay vigilant regarding the rising cases in some regions while reassuring the public that there was no cause for panic.

He called for necessary precautions and emphasized maintaining effective Covid-19 protocols.

Patel highlighted the recent mock drill organized in Gujarat, which took place from December 13 to 17.

Over 5,700 government and private hospitals participated, ensuring preparations, arrangements, and buffer stocks were in place for any potential Covid-19 resurgence.

–IANS/janvi/pgh