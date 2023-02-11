scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Kerala govt faces quandary as trans-father who delivered baby wants to be named father

By News Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (IANS) The Kerala government will have to make a tough call on the request from a transgender couple, who has been blessed with a baby recently, and have now asked the hospital authorities to consider the trans father who delivered the child as the father in the birth records.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Sahad wrote “himself” into record books by becoming the country’s first transman to have become a father when “he” delivered a boy at the state run Medical College hospital at Kozhikode.

Sahad and 21-year-old Ziya Paval are A transgender couple in Kozhikode and for several months were gearing up to embrace parenthood after Sahad, a trans man, halted his transitioning process to get pregnant.

The couple have now approached the hospital authorities with the request that Sahad be recorded as the father and Ziya as the mother in the birth records of their newly-born baby.

The hospital authorities will forward the requests to the state government who will have to take the call.

Sahad is an accountant by profession, while Ziya is a dance teacher. They both have undergone hormone therapy as part of their transitioning process.

Incidentally it was after long discussions and deliberations, the couple, who have been living together for the past three years, decided to go for a child.

Sahad decided to become a man after the baby is delivered, and that process began when ‘her’ breasts were removed some time back and after the delivery, they are sourcing breast milk from the breast milk bank attached to the hospital.

–IANS

sg/vd

Previous article
Chinese families hit by adverse vaccine reactions call for govt probe
Next article
'MTV Splitsvilla X4': Hamid Barkzi, Soundous Moufakir emerge as winners
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US