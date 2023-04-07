scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has slammed China once again, saying the country should have shared viral samples from Wuhan which was the epicentre of the pandemic, immediately, and not three years later.

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for Covid-19 response at WHO, wrote in the prestigious journal Science that earlier this month, the global health agency learned that scientists in China possessed data on viral samples from Wuhan that had been gathered in January 2020.

“These should have been shared immediately, not 3 years later. The lack of data disclosure is simply inexcusable,” she said.

The WHO continues to call on China and all countries to share any data on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 immediately.

“China has advanced technical capabilities and I, therefore, believe that more data exist that have yet to be shared — on the wild and farmed animal trade; the testing of humans and animals in Wuhan and across China; the operations of labs in Wuhan working on coronaviruses; the earliest potential cases; and more,” Van Kerkhove wrote.

She said the world needs to move away from the politics of blame and, instead, exploit all diplomatic and scientific approaches so that the global scientific community can collaborate and find evidence-based solutions to thwart future pandemics.

China made Covid-19 disease official on December 31, 2019.

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed a bill to declassify intelligence information on the origins of the Covid pandemic, which has so far claimed more than seven million lives globally.

Under the new legislation, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has 90 days to declassify all information on possible links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of Covid.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been a major centre of coronavirus research.

The US Energy Department in February concluded with “low confidence” that the Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China.

In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also agreed to the lab leak claim with “moderate confidence”.

More than three years after the pandemic, the origin of Covid-19 remains unclear.

–IANS

na/pgh

Previous article
Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research
Next article
Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Health & Lifestyle

WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre to states, UTs

News

Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

Health & Lifestyle

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

Technology

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

News

Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'

News

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J. Pathak to host 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

News

Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV

News

'HanuMan' theme track is a redefined version of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

News

Sunny Hinduja hints at season two of 'Aspirants' on its second anniversary

News

Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US