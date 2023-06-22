scorecardresearch
Mandaviya assess preparedness for heat-related illnesses

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Health Ministers and officials of seven states affected by heatwaves via video conferencing to assess and review preparedness for heat-related illnesses.

Mandaviya told health ministers that with coordinated actions, “we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves”.

After the meeting, Mandaviya took to Twitter and wrote, “Had a fruitful meeting with Health Ministers and senior officers of seven states affected by heat waves, along with Minister Nityanand Raiji. Highlighted the importance of joint efforts between Centre and States for effective management of any disaster, including severe heatwaves.”

The Union Health Minister said: “With coordinated actions, we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves. Also, urged States to implement the State Action Plans at the ground levels with a timely warning to the people, and ensure preventive preparedness to reduce the severe impact of heatwaves.”

