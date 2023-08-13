scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Modi govt made country's health system sick, says Congress

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP government over various issues relating to the health sector, including, the recent CAG report on Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), saying the ruling dispensation has made the country’s health system “sick”.”Loot and jumlas (rhetoric) made the country unhealthy. There are only lies in every word of (Narendra )Modi ji. He claimed to have made many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), but the truth is that our AIIMS is facing severe shortage of doctors and staff,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge said, “Modi ji, from apathy in the Corona pandemic, to scams in the Ayushman Bharat…Your government has made the country’s health system sick.”

“People have woken up. Your deceit has been recognised. The time has come for your government’s farewell,” the Congress chief said in an apparent reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Echoing similar sentiment, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said the health facilities itself are ‘sick’ under the BJP government.

“Modi government means hollow propaganda. The health facilities are sick. There is a shortage of doctors, staff in AIIMS. There is corruption in Ayushman Yojana,” Surjewala wrote on X.

He further said, “There are 2,161 posts of doctor and 20,269 posts of staff vacant in AIIMS. In AIIMS Delhi, there are 347 posts of doctors and 2,431 posts of staff vacant.”

“Because of the Modi government’s inefficiency people had to pay by losing its near and dear one’s during the corona pandemic. Even now, due to BJP’s loot, corruption and negativity, people’s health and life are in danger.”

It may be mentioned that a report of the CAG. which was presented in Parliament earlier this week, has highlighted various irregularities in the implementation of the AB-PMJAY.

–IANSstd/dpb

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Boney Kapoor, daughters remember Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary
Next article
Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled
This May Also Interest You
News

Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to 'adverse weather conditions'

News

'I was transported back in time': Hariharan after Vipul's act in 'IBD 3'

News

Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled

News

Boney Kapoor, daughters remember Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Sports

Gill’s return to form will bring relief to Team India: Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

After pink eye, Delhi doctors report 50% rise in joints pain & arthritis

News

Neeraj Ghaywan opens up on Dalit Buddhist wedding scene in ‘Made In Heaven 2’

News

Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away

Sports

VIBGYOR High wins Boys' under-14, Girls' under-12 at Mumbai leg of Jr NBA Nationals

Technology

Indian tech industry leaders fast adopting GenAI, albeit with caution

Sports

Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha is Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open

Technology

China closes record 36K personal data breach cases in 3 yrs

Sports

India go down to Bahrain on international futsal debut

Sports

‘Always enjoyed watching him play’: Virat Kohli reveals his admiration for Babar Azam

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix widget issue on Android beta

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia, England to meet in semis after tight wins

Sports

RB Leipzig upset FC Bayern to clinch German Supercup

Sports

Bellingham on target as Real Madrid kick off season with win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US