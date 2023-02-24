scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Nasal decongestants may be linked to seizures, stroke: Report

By News Bureau

London, Feb 24 (IANS) Nasal decongestants, used quite often for treating cough, cold as well as allergy, may be linked to seizures and stroke, according to a report.

Health authorities in the UK said that nasal decongestants containing the drug pseudoephedrine pose a “very rare risk of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS)”.

PRES and RCVS are rare, reversible conditions, and most patients fully recover with appropriate treatment.

Both can involve reduced blood supply (ischaemia) to the brain and may cause major and life-threatening complications in some cases. Reported symptoms include sudden onset of severe headache, nausea, vomiting, seizures, confusion and visual disturbances.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said its “reviewing available evidence” on pseudoephedrine-containing medicines.

While “the potential risk is considered to be very rare,” the agency advised people to discontinue and seek medical advice immediately if the symptoms appear.

Pseudoephedrine works by stimulating nerve endings to release the chemical noradrenaline, which causes the blood vessels to constrict (narrow). This reduces the amount of fluid released from the vessels, resulting in less swelling and less mucus production in the nose.

The UK-wide review for pseudoephedrine was initiated after regulators in France alerted European drugs regulator the EMA, which is also conducting a review, about some recent, rare cases.

Pseudoephedrine-containing medicines have a known risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischaemic events (side effects involving ischaemia in the heart and brain), including stroke and heart attack. Restrictions and warnings are already included in the medicines’ product information to reduce these risks.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Previous article
Study confirms genetic link between migraine and blood sugar
Next article
'Will be mental torture…': SC on a plea for postponing NEET-PG exam
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Cleaner air may boost children's lung capacity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Kazakhstan boy, 9, gets new life in India's first paediatric living donor intestine transplant

Health & Lifestyle

'Will be mental torture…': SC on a plea for postponing NEET-PG exam

Health & Lifestyle

Study confirms genetic link between migraine and blood sugar

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad traffic police constable saves life with CPR

Health & Lifestyle

Young Hyderabad cop died while working out at gym

Health & Lifestyle

Over 3.4mn lives saved by India's Covid vax strategy: Mandaviya

Sports

National rowing: Services stamp authority; Satnam upsets Olympian Arvind for 'special win'

News

Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sanaa’ opens to rave reviews

News

Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project

News

Swapnil Joshi: 'I feel I could have done every shot, scene better'

Sports

U21 Women's Hockey League: Salute Academy, Odisha Hostel, Har Academy win league matches

News

Manoj Bajpayee: My impact on people’s minds is about respect, admiration & love

Sports

National Equestrian C'ship: Top guns qualify for the next round of Dressage events

News

Javed Akhtar: Pakistani youth wishes to have good relationships with India

Sports

Viewership data says Nagpur Test between India-Australia is third highest-rated bilateral Test in last five years

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Anirudh-Prashanth storm into doubles final; Medjedovic shocks top seed Tseng in singles

Sports

PVL 2023: Our best is yet to come, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

News

How MC Stan now relates to ‘Playground S2’ contestants

Sports

President Draupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all of us, say women gamers at Skyesports Grand Slam 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US