scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New immunotherapy drugs show promise for cancer treatment

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 14 (IANS) British researchers have conducted a ground-breaking trial of a new cancer drug that has shown promise, with many patients experiencing remission for extended periods. 

The experimental research, by the team at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, UK, focused on blood cancers like myeloma.

The results showed the majority of participants responding positively to treatment and people going into remission for months and years.

“A raft of new immunotherapy drugs, which are so experimental they do not yet have a name, mean some patients, such as those with myeloma, are seeing their cancer drop to undetectable levels,” Dr Emma Searle, consultant haematologist at the Christie, was quoted as saying to PA Media, the national news agency for the UK.

“These drugs are a huge breakthrough in this type of cancer, allowing patients without standard treatment options to achieve remission, in many cases for months or years,” she added.

The drugs, which enable the immune system to see and attack the myeloma “are incredibly impressive” and will “absolutely” change the face of treatment for blood cancer, Dr Searle said.

When used alone, positive response is seen in “over two-thirds of patients who have no standard treatment options left”.

These achieve a remission lasting one to two years in most patients. And when used in combination, the researchers saw positive responses in “over 90 per cent of patients… and the effect on life expectancy will be even longer”.

Blood cancer can be hard to control and medics often find that patients are very sick because their entire immune system is affected.

Patients with myeloma used to survive for three to five years, though the latest data suggests half of patients are still alive after 10 years.

The trust is currently running around 30 clinical trials for blood cancer, with five specifically for myeloma, a disease originating from plasma cells in the bone marrow.

Many of the patients involved have limited or no other treatment options available, making the results more accurate.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘The Marvels’ is director Nia DaCosta’s entertaining fix for ‘superhero fatigue’
Next article
‘Goldfish’ announces the release of its melodious album
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Goldfish’ announces the release of its melodious album

News

‘The Marvels’ is director Nia DaCosta’s entertaining fix for ‘superhero fatigue’

Sports

Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Senanayake banned from leaving country over match fixing charges

Health & Lifestyle

Digital concussion headset shows when athletes can safely return to play

Technology

Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum

News

Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

Sports

Baku World Championship: Indian shooters start campaign with sights on Olympic quotas

Technology

Cybercriminals using 'EvilProxy' phishing kit to target exec: Report

Technology

Hyundai partners Chinese EV firm for charging services in China

Lyrics

Jawan – Chaleya Song Lyrics starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Sports

Injuries force England fast bowler Steven Finn to retire from all forms of cricket

Sports

Naveen Rathi, Anshul, Arihaan win IGU’s Chandigarh junior event

Sports

Diksha finishes life best T-21 in a Major at Women’s Open

News

Aafreen Dabestani on co-star Krishna Kaul: 'We've bonded during rehearsals, breaks'

Sports

West Ham United sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton

Technology

POVA 5 Pro smartphone's price announced, costs Rs 15K

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara bring the magic of love with ‘Chaleya’

News

Drake schools male fan for starting tussle with woman over his sweaty towel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US