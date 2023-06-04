scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New low-cost clip can monitor BP using your smartphone's camera

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 4 (IANS) US engineers have developed a simple, low-cost clip that uses a smartphone’s camera and flash to monitor blood pressure at the user’s fingertip.

The clip, developed by a team at the University of California San Diego, works with a custom smartphone app and currently costs about 80 cents to make. The researchers estimate that the cost could be as low as 10 cents apiece when manufactured at scale.

The technology, published in the journal Scientific Reports, can help make regular blood pressure monitoring easy, affordable, and accessible to people in resource-poor communities. It could benefit older adults and pregnant women, for example, in managing conditions such as hypertension.

“Because of their low cost, these clips could be handed out to anyone who needs them but cannot go to a clinic regularly,” said Edward Wang, Professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC San Diego.

“A blood pressure monitoring clip could be given to you at your checkup, much like how you get a pack of floss and toothbrush at your dental visit,” he added

To measure blood pressure, the user simply presses on the clip with a fingertip. A custom smartphone app guides the user on how hard and long to press during the measurement.

The clip is a 3D-printed plastic attachment that fits over a smartphone’s camera and flash. It features an optical design similar to that of a pinhole camera. When the user presses on the clip, the smartphone’s flash lights up the fingertip. That light is then projected through a pinhole-sized channel to the camera as an image of a red circle.

A spring inside the clip allows the user to press with different levels of force. The harder the user presses, the bigger the red circle appears on the camera.

The smartphone app extracts two main pieces of information from the red circle. By looking at the size of the circle, the app can measure the amount of pressure that the user’s fingertip applies.

And by looking at the brightness of the circle, the app can measure the volume of blood going in and out of the fingertip. An algorithm converts this information into systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.

The researchers tested the clip on 24 volunteers from the UC San Diego Medical Center. Results were comparable to those taken by a blood pressure cuff.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak
Next article
Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from Web Store
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

News

Elliot Page had 'secret relationship' with Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay

Sports

Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Technology

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from Web Store

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Sports

Michael Vaughan advises Australia to follow Ireland's lead and target Jack Leach in Ashes

News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Technology

Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer

News

OTT platforms warned

News

'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'

Sports

WTC Final: India begin practice at The Oval for marquee clash against Australia

Health & Lifestyle

US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage

Sports

No anxiety leading into the Ashes, very comfortable with what I'm doing right now: Stuart Broad

Technology

WhatsApp to bring iPad support as companion device

Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US