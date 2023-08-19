scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 13 (IANS) An international team, led by British researchers, has developed a simple blood test which may be able to rapidly diagnose, detect and distinguish between 18 infectious or inflammatory diseases — including group B Streptococcus (GBS), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and tuberculosis.

Using a single sample of blood, the test could enable clinicians to diagnose the cause of fever based on the distinctive pattern of genes being “switched on or off” by the body in response to specific illnesses.

While current tests for some of the conditions can take several hours, days or even weeks, a test-based on this approach would be capable of providing a result in under 60 minutes.

Researchers from Imperial College London explained that a diagnostic test based on patients’ gene expression could drastically improve the diagnosis of childhood diseases, reduce delayed and missed diagnoses, and have a significant impact on health care, especially in developing regions.

“Despite huge strides forward in medical technology, when a child is brought into hospital with a fever, our initial approach is to treat based on the doctors’ ‘impression’ of the likely causes of the child’s illness,” said Professor Michael Levin, from the Imperial’s Department of Infectious Disease.

“As clinicians, we need to make rapid decisions on treatment, often just based on the child’s symptoms, information from the parents, and our medical training and experience,” he added, “but we may not know whether a fever is bacterial, viral, or something else until hours or days after a child has been admitted, when their test results come back.”

“Such delays can stop patients getting the right treatment early on, so there is a clear and urgent need to improve diagnostics. Using this new approach, once it’s translated to near point of care devices, could be transformative for health care.”

In the study, researchers explored an approach focused on detecting the pattern of a patient’s gene expression in blood that occurs in response to specific infections and inflammatory conditions.

Using data from thousands of patients (including more than 1,000 children with 18 infectious or inflammatory diseases) the team was first able to identify which key genes were switched “on” or “off” in response to a range of illnesses — providing a molecular signature of disease.

Machine learning was then applied to identify which patterns of gene expression corresponded to the specific disease areas and pathogens — focusing in on a panel of 161 genes for 18 conditions.

This panel was further validated in a cohort of 411 paediatric patients admitted to hospital with sepsis or severe infections (representing 13 of the 18 diseases), where gene expression was captured from blood analysis, and where diagnoses were made using current gold standard clinical methods.

–IANS

rvt/dan

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'
Next article
Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals

News

Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

News

Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'

Sports

To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy

Technology

ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study

News

Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden brush aside Australia to claim third place

Sports

Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'

News

Shilpa Shetty drops quirky dance video, says 'This Barbie is South Indian'

News

Sudhanshu Pandey will celebrate his birthday by performing 'Maha Rudrabhishek'

News

When actor Vipin Sharma felt the loneliest

Technology

Study shows prostate cancer drug may help fight Covid-19, variants

News

Did Katrina Kaif finish entire ‘Made in Heaven 2′ in 1 go!?

News

Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'

News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan present a ‘drunken act’ on KBC 15

Health & Lifestyle

Novo Nordisk richer than home nation Denmark, thanks to US obsession with weight-loss drugs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US