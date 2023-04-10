scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' Covid vaccines to Bihar

By Agency News Desk

Patna, April 10 (IANS) With Covid-19 cases once again increasing in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged on Monday that the Central government is not supplying adequate Covid vaccines to the state.

Nitish Kumar took a high-level review meeting of senior officials on Monday and directed them to take all precautionary measures at the hospitals.

“If the Centre does not supply adequate vaccines to Bihar, the state government will purchase them at its own cost,” Nitish Kumar said, as he told the officials that the vaccination programme will not stop in the state at any cost.

The Chief Minister said the vaccine stocks at the hospitals got over in the last week of March, hence the Bihar government wrote to the Centre, requesting for the supply of one lakh vaccines. The Centre has not supplied the same so far, he said.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar also asked the officials to make all the arrangements for medicine, beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and other facilities at all government hospitals and medical colleges.

He also appealed to the people of Bihar to follow the Covid protocols, including wearing face mask, maintain social distance, washing hands, and to consult medical experts in case of any symptoms of cold and cough with fever.

“Covid testing is going on in the state. In every 10 lakh population, the average testing in the country is 6 lakh but here in Bihar, the average testing is 8 lakh. We did not stop testing even when there were no cases in Bihar,” the Chief Minister said.

–IANS

ajk/arm

Previous article
Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre

Health & Lifestyle

Covid claims three lives in Rajasthan, 197 new cases recorded

News

Action packed ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer has bit of Salman Khan successful films

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell slam fifties; power RCB to 212/2 against LSG

News

'Besharam Rang' hitmaker Shilpa Rao to perform in Bali on her b'day

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Sports

Super Cup: Churchill Brothers look to prove mettle on bigger stage

News

Salman Khan to be blamed if Kisi Ka Bhai flops!! Says who?

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

News

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

News

Marathi actress, Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed accuses ex-aide of threats, defamation

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection rising in kids, doctors report high fever, itchy eyes

News

Kashish Duggal: From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Technology

73% of workers want to know about internal growth opportunities: Report

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US