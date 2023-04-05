scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

'No Covid clusters in TN', says Ma Subramanian

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that there were no Covid-19 clusters in the state but only individual cases with mild symptoms.

Talking to media persons at the Government multi super speciality hospital at Omandurar, he said people are advised to wear masks and to abide by the Covid protocol to prevent surge in infections.

The minister said, “Unlike the Delta and Delta plus variants, Omicron XBB variant has mild impact on the people. Even though the number of fresh cases increased to 198 on Tuesday, there is no hospitalisation requirement in specialist centres.”

He advised the people not to panic and added that patients are detected with only mild symptoms and asked people to consult doctors and take medicines according to the advice of the doctor.

Subramanian said that the state health department has directed all the healthcare centres in the state to make masks compulsory for all those who visit the centres including doctors, nurses and paramedics.

The minister launched six new cosmetic products including a herbal face pack, hair oil, herbal soap and herbal anti-dandruff hair oil manufactured by TAMPCOL (Tamil Nadu Medicinal Farm Plants and Herbal Medicine Corporation Ltd).

TAMPCOL already manufactures and distributes 175 varieties of products including 87 Siddha medicines, 43 Ayurvedic medicines, 21 types of Unani medicines and 11 types of veterinary medicines.

Tamil Nadu health department is on an aggressive campaign among the public to abide by the Covid protocol and has directed all the Primary Health Centres to keep a watch on fever or other mild infections spreading in their respective jurisdictions.

–IANS

aal/svn/

Previous article
US alcohol counselling cos leaked over 1 lakh patients' data with advertisers
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US alcohol counselling cos leaked over 1 lakh patients' data with advertisers

News

Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse from her martial arts training session

Technology

Bob Lee, Cash App creator and ex-CTO of Square, stabbed to death

Health & Lifestyle

Tripura bans import of pigs amid swine flu scare

Technology

Antibiotics and resistance 'two-way street' between animals & humans

Technology

Snapchat introduces some safety enhancements in its AI chatbot

Sports

U21 Women's Hockey League: Third win for Pritam Siwach Foundation

Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson looking to take confidence from last season, says Steve Smith

Sports

Former India International Syed Sabir Pasha joins as AIFF Technical Director

Fashion and Lifestyle

Navya Naveli Nanda sports nerdy look as she walks to board flight at Mumbai airport

Technology

Kirana tech startup 1K Kirana lays off 40% of workforce, over 200 employees hit

Sports

Pro Panja League partners with Sony Sports Network as official broadcaster for first edition in India

News

Vedvika Soni gears up for her Telugu debut in Vikranth-starrer 'Spark'

News

Stand with CM Bommai but not joining BJP, says Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep

Sports

IPL 2023: Hopefully, we'll perform well in the rest of our home games; great to meet Pant, says Axar Patel

News

Gauri Pradhan, Indraneil Sengupta to lead 'A Winter Tale At Shimla'

Technology

Gut microbes linked to attention disorder in kids: Study

Technology

NODWIN Gaming's Singapore subsidiary acquires 51% stake in Branded

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US