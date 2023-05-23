scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Nurses to hold protest in TN's Madurai against govt order

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Nurses in Madurai are on an agitation path against the action by a Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) to compulsorily enlist 12 new pregnancy cases and 12 delivery cases from each 10,000 population cluster in the city every month.

The nurses’ association is planning an agitation and a demonstration before the DDHS office on June 2 if the order is not withdrawn.

A nurse told IANS that there is an undue pressure on them to achieve both monthly and weekly targets. Unable to cope up with the pressure, one Supervisory Health Nurse (SHN) and two Urban Health Nurses (UHN) have resigned from the department recently, the nurse said.

President of Madurai City Nurses Association, M. Pannjavarnam told media persons that the DDHS were sending messages to the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) where they work. She added that those nurses who don’t achieve the targets were questioned by the DDHS during review meetings.

The nurse also said that they will be petitioning the Madurai Corporation Commissioner, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

The DDHS of Madurai was not available for comments.

–IANS

aal/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Uganda to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers for Africa
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Uganda to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers for Africa

Technology

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

News

Disney begins 3rd job cut round, Parks and Resorts remain untouched

Sports

WTC Final: First batch of Indian players leave for London

News

S S Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson’s passing

Technology

Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Technology

Now TikTok sues US state of Montana for banning the app

News

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp scandalise Cannes with 'The Idol'

News

After 'Oh Fatima', Chris Gayle says his desire is to act with Deepika

Sports

Juventus slip to seventh after punches both on/off pitch

Sports

Manager Ortiz parts ways with Club America

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Battle for top spots toughens on final day of group stage matches

Sports

La Liga: Real Sociedad aim for top 4 finish as Celta, Valladolid look to stop losing runs

Sports

Khelo India games begin in UP today

Health & Lifestyle

Philippines looks for ADB support on climate crisis, pandemic recovery

Sports

Athletics rankings: Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 1 in men's javelin throw

News

Ray Stevenson, who played evil governor of Delhi in 'RRR', passes away at 58

Technology

Aadhaar authentication surges with 1.96 billion transactions in April 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US