scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Odisha logs 393 fresh Covid cases; masks made mandatory in hospitals

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, April 25 (IANS) As many as 393 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 3086.

According to the state health department, the government tested 5,421 samples on Monday, of which 393 tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The new cases were reported from 24 out of 30 districts of Odisha. Highest 125 new cases were reported from Sundergarh district, followed by Sambalpur (71), Cuttack (65), Mayurbhanj (28), Khurda (27), and Bolangir (21). Out of the 24 districts, 18 districts have reported single digit cases. On Sunday, the state had reported 502 cases.

Meanwhile, the state government has made wearing of face masks mandatory in all health institutions and close door gathering places.

In an official order, the directorate of public health, Odisha, said it has been decided to make wearing masks mandatory by the employees in health institutions to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour.

The order is applicable to all healthcare providers during duty hours, all officials and others present in the meetings, during congregation of people particularly in close rooms and persons providing clinical/laboratory & other support services in the hospital setting.

Besides, a mask is compulsory for people visiting areas having possibility of high transmission and the persons with influenza-like illness.

–IANS

bbm/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Ileana D'Cruz 'preggy perks' include cake made by sister
Next article
Indian IT spending to slow down to 4.7% this year amid global concerns
This May Also Interest You
News

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer titled ‘RUSLAAN’

Technology

Meta, Google top executives rake in big bonuses amid company-wide layoffs

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

News

Multi-generational rom-com series ‘With Love’ premiere announcement

News

When Kartik Aaryan fulfilled Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra’s wish

News

Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge in Fast X brand new trailer

Sports

IPL 2023: DC players' bats, other equipment stolen in transit; report

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

Technology

Tesla's income drops 24% to $2.7 bn amid EV price cuts

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United FC look for full points against Churchill Brothers

Sports

La Liga: Relegation duels intensify with focus on a big clash at the top in Spain's Matchday 30

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

Health & Lifestyle

US FDA authorises 2nd dose of updated Covid booster for older adults

Sports

Sachin euphoria to descend on Wankhede as MI celebrates Master Blaster's special 50th

Technology

PNB cautions customers about fake message circulating on digital platforms

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Sports

Champions League: Draw with Benfica helps Inter set up Milan derby in semifinal

Sports

India U-17 boys begin Spain tour with match against Atletico de Madrid U-17

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US