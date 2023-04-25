Odisha logs 393 fresh Covid cases; masks made mandatory in hospitals

Bhubaneswar, April 25 (IANS) As many as 393 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 3086.

According to the state health department, the government tested 5,421 samples on Monday, of which 393 tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The new cases were reported from 24 out of 30 districts of Odisha. Highest 125 new cases were reported from Sundergarh district, followed by Sambalpur (71), Cuttack (65), Mayurbhanj (28), Khurda (27), and Bolangir (21). Out of the 24 districts, 18 districts have reported single digit cases. On Sunday, the state had reported 502 cases.

Meanwhile, the state government has made wearing of face masks mandatory in all health institutions and close door gathering places.

In an official order, the directorate of public health, Odisha, said it has been decided to make wearing masks mandatory by the employees in health institutions to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour.

The order is applicable to all healthcare providers during duty hours, all officials and others present in the meetings, during congregation of people particularly in close rooms and persons providing clinical/laboratory & other support services in the hospital setting.

Besides, a mask is compulsory for people visiting areas having possibility of high transmission and the persons with influenza-like illness.

–IANS

bbm/shb/