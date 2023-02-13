scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

By News Bureau

Islamabad, Feb 12 (IANS) A polio vaccination campaign is set to kick off from Monday in 39 districts of Pakistan to vaccinate more than 6 million children under the age of five, the Pakistani Health Ministry said.

The five-day polio drive has been primarily initiated after sewage samples in the country’s eastern Lahore city tested positive for wild poliovirus last month, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

The campaign would begin in full across nine districts, including the seven endemic districts in the southern part of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and two districts of eastern Punjab province, the statement said.

Partial campaigns would be conducted in the remaining 30 districts, during which the children will be vaccinated, it added.

The first positive sample of 2023 was detected on January 19 and was found genetically linked to the poliovirus detected in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province in November 2022, the ministry said, adding that this was the first evidence of cross-border transmission of the virus in more than a year.

The second positive sample was reported on January 27, which was genetically linked to a virus circulating in southern KP, according to the ministry.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2
Next article
Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque

News

Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

News

MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

News

Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

News

Rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US