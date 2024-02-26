PGI-Chandigarh to provide cashless treatment to Himachal patients

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (IANS) The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) here has signed an MoU with HIMCARE, a scheme of the Himachal Pradesh government to provide cashless treatment, an official said on Monday.

The collaboration aims to streamline healthcare services and empower patients through the implementation of a cashless treatment initiative on the analogy of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, benefitting around 5,000 patients from Himachal Pradesh on yearly basis.

The MoU was signed in the presence of PGI Director Vivek Lal, Deputy Director, Administration, Pankaj Rai and HP Swasthya Bima Yojna Society Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Sharma.

Under the agreement, PGI and HIMCARE will work together to enhance the healthcare experience for patients by facilitating cashless treatment.

PGI Director Lal said: “Through the partnership and the implementation of a cashless treatment initiative, we are poised to enhance accessibility and affordability, ultimately ensuring that no patient is denied the care they deserve due to financial constraints.”

Deputy Director Rai said: “Himachal Pradesh had started new scheme namely HIMCARE on January 1, 2019, for providing the facility of cashless treatment benefit up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

“On an average, 4,000 patients per year from Himachal Pradesh are availing treatment under the scheme at the PGI Chandigarh. However, the entire process of reimbursement under the scheme was very cumbersome and time consuming and takes a minimum four-five months for reimbursement. To overcome this issue and for the benefit of HIMCARE beneficiaries, it has been decided to provide the cashless facility by the PGI on the analogy of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna.”

