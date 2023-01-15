scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote a letter to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena seeking punishment for those officials who “conspired to obstruct the working of Mohalla clinics ahead of the MCD election.”

“A conspiracy was hatched before the civic body polls to trouble the people in Delhi. You know that around 15 lakh people every month receive treatment in the Mohalla clinics made by Delhi government. Free tests are being conducted by MBBS doctors and free medicines are being given to patients in the clinics. Just before the MCD election, a conspiracy was made to stop all this management and business in Mohalla clinics,” Sisodia has said in the letter to Delhi L-G.

He added: “Some officials of Delhi government deliberately obstruct the files in a way that two-month salaries – October and November – before the MCD election couldn’t be given to the doctors of Mohalla clinics.”

Even all tests being conducted in the Mohalla clinics were stopped so that if a doctor comes to the clinic, they can not conduct any test on the patients, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged in the letter.

“Not only that, even the electricity bill was not cleared and the rent was not paid for those clinics being run on rented house,” Sisodia said.

He added: “When I contacted those officials, they gave some technical reasons behind all these episodes.”

“It was a part of big conspiracy to obstruct the salary and other payment of Mohalla clinics just before two months of MCD election,” the letter said.

Sisodia has urged L-G Saxena to identify those officials and suspend them on urgent basis.

“I request you to identify those officials behind this conspiracy to halt the files and suspend them immediately,” he said.

“If you don’t take any strict action against those officials, people will blame that the conspiracy was being hatched by officials on your behalf,” Sisodia added in the letter.

—IANS

avr/khz/kvd

Previous article
From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023
Next article
23 injured in TN jallikattu event
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US