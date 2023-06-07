scorecardresearch
Raj gir's documentary 'When Climate Change Turns Violent' wins WHO award

Jaipur, June 7 (IANS) A documentary titled ‘When Climate Change Turns Violent has won a special prize in the ‘Health for All’ category at the 4th Annual Health for All Film Festival held at the World Healtth Organization headquarters in Geneva.

The documentary has been directed by Vandita Saharia of Rajasthan. She was the only Indian among the winners.

“It is a proud moment for me to be the only Indian among the winners. I am confident that I shall continue to bring laurels to the country,” Vandita said.

The 4.32-minute documentary, Vandita said, focuses on the relationship between domestic violence, climate change and human trafficking.

“When natural resources deplete, they (women) walk longer to fetch water and fuel wood. When food becomes scarce, child marriage increases. After the pandemic, cases of child marriage have gone up. The girl’s family receives cattle and wealth for these marriages. It is simply a survival tactic,” she said.

The festival, attended in person and online by actors, producers and public figures, saw winning films announced for seven different categories, while four films received special mention by the jury.

The films were judged by a panel of distinguished professionals, artistes and activists, including noted actors like Sharon Stone and Alfonso Herrera; choreographer Sherrie Silver; climate activist Sophia Kianni and media personality Adelle Onyango.

The distinguished panel was joined by senior United Nations officials and WHO staff.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the ‘Health for All Film Festival’ adds a human face to WHO’s scientific work.

“Listening to the voices of people affected by health issues is a powerful way to raise awareness and improve our understanding of people’s experiences. It can help us advance towards health for all,” Ghebreyesus said.

Agency News Desk
