Rajasthan reports 30 Covid cases, 2 deaths; active caseload 117

By News Bureau

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Two persons died while 30 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state’s active caseload to 117, raising concerns over the return of the deadly virus in the desert state.

Of the two deaths, one was reported from Bhilwara and the other from Jaipur.

Bhilwara, which once became the hotspot for Covid infections, has 19 active cases, followed by Udaipur (29), Jaipur (23), Bikaner (12), Rajsamand (11), Jodhpur (seven), Jalore (five), and Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Kota and Bharatpur (one each).

A total of 2,137 samples were tested on Sunday, out of which 30 returned positive, health officials confirmed.

On Saturday, the state had reported 24 fresh cases one death, which was reported from Bhilwara.

Bhilwara District Collector Ashish Modi said, “At present, the corona infection is spreading and the numbers may rise rapidly. I appeal to the residents of Bhilwara district to follow all the Covid guidelines. Wash your hands regularly, use masks and avoid crowds.”

Earlier, four Australian tourists had tested positive last Wednesday, who were kept under observation at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) here as a precautionary measure.

RUHS superintendent Ajit Singh said the four Australians, who were staying in a hotel in Sawai Madhopur, were brought to Jaipur after they were found infected with Covid-19.

Singh said of the four, three are symptomatic while one has cold.

Meanwhile, a health official said, “Sampling and surveillance has been a regular feature here. Cases have increased as the temperature declined in the last few days. The sampling process will be increased if the need arises.”

–IANS

arc/arm

Diljit Dosanjh, Gurdas Maan come together for reimagined version of 'Challa'
Sandesh Deshmukh, a fitness expert, is on a mission to improve people’s overall well-being
