scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) A community project, ‘Digitizing Asom’ has been launched aiming at the digitization of rare Assamese journals and books published between 1813 and 1970, for public use.

The launching ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening.

An initiative of the Nanda Talukdar Foundation and supported by the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Educational & Socio-Economic Trust, this project is going to digitize every possible rare Assamese language book and journal, regardless of their location, and making them available to the public for posterity through a dedicated website.

In the first phase of the project, journals published between 1840 and 1970 have been included encompassing 3071 editions of as many as 161 journals with a total of 2,45,680 pages. The second phase of the project, under process, shall cover books published between 1813 and 1962.

Sarma said that launch of this project would prove decisive in conferring the world of Assamese literature its rightful exalted status in days to come. Referring to the 19th century as the era that led to a new dawn for Assamese literature, he credited literary stalwarts such as Lakshminath Bezbaruah, Chandra Kumar Agarwala and Hemchandra Goswami for its forward march.

“The 20th century brought with itself greater avenues for growth of Assamese literature,” Sarma added.

Referring to the 21st century as the “digital era”, he said digitizing rare Assamese literary works would go a long way in preserving such remarkable works for ages.

“The coming generations would be able to appreciate the works of literary gems in the Assamese language through such initiatives. I appeal to members of the general public in possession of such rare works to come forward so that all books can be digitized,” he said.

–IANS

tdr/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

Sports

La Liga: Barca could win the title in Barcelona Derby in Matchday 34 this weekend (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may prompt mushrooming of pvt institutes

News

Parineeti's apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

News

Disney + Hotstar loses 4.6 million subscribers

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't knocking at the doors of Team India, he's breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Ranveer gives a soft kiss on Deepika's lips during her TIME magazine interview

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Technology

Can Pixel 7a help Google improve its dismal India smartphone market share?

News

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview

News

Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance

News

Hrithik on 'Vikram Vedha': Tried doing something which was a bit whacko for me

News

Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa for international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome

News

To direct Anupam Kher at such an early stage of my career was a big landmark: 'Happy Birthday' director

News

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

Review

Movie Review | Music School: A musical with subtle social message

News

Tom Cruise had no fear riding motorcycle off cliff for 'Mission: Impossible 7', says co-star

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US