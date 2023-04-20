scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Reformative surgery at KGMU: UP woman gets hand, man's face reconstructed

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) In novel reformative surgeries, doctors at the prosthodontics department at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have recreated the right hand of a 23-year-old woman and reconstructed part of the face of a man.

Prof Pooran Chand, head of department, prosthodontics at the KGMU, said, “The woman had lost all the fingers of her right hand when it was chopped off half-palm in an accident. The accident had impacted her psychologically by the time she came to us.”

Doctors made use of 3D imaging, copied her left hand and made an artificial right hand. “The entire left hand, including the palm, each finger and nails were copied. The right hand was then made with silicon (orbital prosthesis which was coloured using digital spectrophotometry), matching the skin colour and thickness of the fingers too,” said Prof Chand.

The artificial hand is life-like. “Though non-functional, yet the artificial hand has given her a lot of confidence. We are working on many patients making use of 3D imaging and reforming a lost part of the body. Many patients come to us after major surgery that causes loss of body parts such as jaws,” said Prof Chand.

Prosthetics 3D printing is the use of 3D printers to design and create artificial body parts such as arms.

In another case, doctors at KGMU have reconstructed part of the face of a 56-year-old teacher.

The man had undergone major surgery after getting infected with Black Fungus or mucormycosis. He had lost most of his right face, including the right eye, upper jaw and teeth.

Normal eating, swallowing, speaking and taking classes became almost impossible. The appearance was badly affected and facing people and society was a big challenge, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

The patient came to the Maxillofacial Prosthetic Unit Prosthodontics department at KGMU, where the treatment was done in two phases.

The first phase consisted of making the obturator prosthesis which restored the patient’s eating, speaking and swallowing. The second phase consisted of making the facial prosthesis, which corrected his appearance and gave the patient confidence to face students and society.

Prof Pooran Chand said that the orbital prosthesis, which was coloured using digital spectrophotometry, was made of skin-like silicone, and the obturator prosthesis, which was made of acrylic, was 3D printed.

Prof Saumyendra V. Singh, in-charge, maxillofacial prosthetic unit, said that the rehabilitation took nine months.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in 'Dahaad'
Next article
Illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 4 held
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Telangana to administer CorBEvax from April 19

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

News

‘Rafuchakkar’ to break Maniesh Paul’s comic mould!

Technology

Instagram bio can now include up to five links

Technology

Hackers target Indian account holders in tax-related smishing campaign: Report

Sports

Super Cup: Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters, reach semi-finals

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko overpowers Raducanu in opener, to face Ons Jabeur next

News

Ashi Singh wears an 'authentic' South Indian woman's look for 'Meet'

News

George R R Martin didn’t want ‘GOT’ spinoff title not called ‘Dunk & Egg’

Technology

Long Covid severity may be similar to flu: Study

Health & Lifestyle

This AI-based smartphone app may help you quit smoking

Technology

MediaTek unveils new automotive platform for connected vehicles

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya probes death of high school students from mysterious illness

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

Technology

Zoom acquires employee communications platform Workvivo

News

YRF unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme

Technology

'GROW with SAP' to empower mid-size companies in India's 'Techade'

Health & Lifestyle

MP man, declared dead of Covid in Guj and 'body' cremated, returns home

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US