School timing changed again in Patna amid severe heat

Patna April 18 (IANS) Amid the heat wave in Bihar, the district administration of Patna on Tuesday changed the school timings again.

As per the fresh notification, District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekher Singh said that the decision was taken to save children from the heat in the afternoon.

Now, schools will start at 6.30 a.m. and close at 10.45 a.m. Earlier timing of closing was 11.45 a.m.

The maximum temperatures are reaching an all time high at 13 districts due to the heat wave. On Tuesday, Sheikhpura registered 44.4 degrees Celsius while Patna was second position at 44.1 degrees while Rohtas registered 43.6 degrees and Gaya 43.5 degrees. Besides these four, the temperatures in 9 more districts was registered above 43 degrees.

In most cities, people avoid stepping out amid the heat and only one or two vehicles are seen plying in the afternoon.

The met department predicted that the temperature may reach beyond 45 degrees Celsius till April 20.

The officials have advised people to stay indoors and step out only for necessary work in the daytime. They should also drink water and fruit juices to fight heat stroke.

