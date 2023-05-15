scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Scientists create first humanised mouse model for rare genetic disease

By Agency News Desk

London, May 15 (IANS) Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have for the first time developed mice with a defected human gene responsible for a rare genetic disease, an advance that may help to develop new therapies for people with the condition.

Although animal models for congenital adrenal hyperplasia exist, this is the first to reproduce the human condition in mice and able to survive without any treatments.

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of inherited conditions, which affects about 1 in 15,000 births.

In the most common form, called 21-hydroxylase deficiency, mutations in the CYP21A2 gene cause the adrenal glands — a pair of small organs located above the kidneys — to produce low levels of cortisol and excess amounts of androgen hormones, such as testosterone.

This leads to early puberty, girls having male features, and various health issues. Currently steroid hormone replacement therapy is used for treatment, but this may often have harmful side effects.

In this study, researchers from the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden, Germany, replaced the gene Cyp21a1 in mice with the human gene CYP21A2 carrying a mutation.

They found that the genetically modified mice at 20 weeks had enlarged adrenal glands while expressing the human mutated gene.

In addition, similarly to the human disease, the mutation caused both male and female mice to have low levels of corticosterone — the main stress hormone in mice that is the equivalent to cortisol in humans — and other hormonal imbalances.

“Our mice accurately mimic the symptoms seen in human patients,” said lead author Shamini Ramkumar Thirumalasetty, a biologist at the varsity.

“For example, the female mutant mice also have issues with fertility, which we believe is most probably due to the hormonal imbalances triggered by congenital adrenal hyperplasia,” she added.

This mouse model will now allow the team to study the mechanisms of the disease and to find the most effective treatments.

“Although novel treatments are being developed to minimise the side effects of steroid hormones, these drugs lack effective in vivo models for pre-clinical testing,” said Thirumalasetty.

“Our mouse can serve as an excellent model to test novel drugs and treatment options for patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, such as stem cell therapies, and will facilitate the transition from basic research to the clinic.”

The mouse model was presented at the ongoing 25th European Congress of Endocrinology 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax
Next article
IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh

Technology

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax

News

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

News

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Sports

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour

Technology

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 3.35 Lakh downloads

Sports

IPL 2023: We got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, admits RR's Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

IPL 2023: I love the word Bhojpuri, says Graeme Smith

Sports

K.L. Rahul speaks up on social media trolling on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advises against non-sugar sweeteners like stevia for weight control

Sports

Uncapped pacer Abdul Rahman named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

News

Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

Technology

300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally

Technology

Discord reveals data breach following support agent hack

Technology

Xiaomi India joins United Way India to empower rural communities with sustainable energy

News

An injured Eijaz Khan limps in the opening scene of 'City of Dreams 3'

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Ruhi Chaturvedi opens up about battling homesickness

News

Vicky Kaushal says ‘Meri real life itni sort ho gayi ki Katrina mil gayi hai’ at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US