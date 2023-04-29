scorecardresearch
Serbian Prez refutes illness rumours with public appearance

Belgrade, April 29 (IANS) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made a public appearance in the east of the country, refuting claims that he had been urgently admitted to hospital due to an unnamed illness.

Vucic visited the Zajecar district and made a speech on Friday in the tourist resort of Sokobanja, just hours after the media had reported that he had been hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President said that Serbia will provide more tourist vouchers to keep as many people as possible in the country, especially during the summer months.

Earlier on Friday, Vucic told the Russian news agency Sputnik that he is fine.

“I’m going on a tour of Serbia today from noon,” the President said.

Allegations about Vucic’s urgent hospital admittance had derived solely from social media posts on Thursday, which were republished by local media as unverified rumours.

