Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) A review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted on Friday that seven states are reporting high number of Covid cases in India with rising test positivity rate, which include Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

At the meeting with the health ministers of different states and Union Territories, Mandaviya stressed on the importance of enhancing public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The state health ministers were advised to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all logistics and infrastructure, including availability of sufficient designated hospital beds, besides ensuring that there is adequate stock of essential medicines.

The states were also asked to regularly update their Covid data on the designated Portal.

The meeting also discussed the global Covid situation, along with the domestic scenario .A

The states/UTs were reminded of the joint advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry and ICMR on March 25, which called for a reinvigorated public health response to contain the surge of seasonal influenza and Covid cases through early detection, isolation, testing and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Mandaviya requested the states/UTs to ensure effective implementation of the same.

There was comprehensive and detailed discussion on various aspects of Covid management, including ramping up of hospital infrastructure, increased testing etc.

India reported 6,050 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours while the active caseload stood at 28,303 on Friday.

–IANS

miz/arm

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO
Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation
Entertainment Today

