Chandigarh, May 9 (IANS) The Haryana government on Tuesday announced grant of a special compassionate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to eligible family member(s) of those employees who were engaged or re-employed after retirement and passed away due to Covid-19.

A circular to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, officials said.

–IANS

