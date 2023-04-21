scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Suicide attempts by poison rose in US kids as young as 10 during pandemic

By Agency News Desk

New York, April 21 (IANS) The rate of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning rose among children as young as 10 years of age in the US during Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study.

The study, published in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, showed that the rate of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning among children aged 10-12 increased 73 per cent during 2021 compared with 2019.

Among adolescents aged 13-15, the rate of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning increased 48.8 per cent in 2021 versus 2019. The rate of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning among females ages 10-19 increased 36.8 per cent in 2021 compared with 2019.

The findings are based on a review of cases reported to the National Poison Data System by US poison centers as “intentional suspected suicide,” which encompass both suspected suicide attempts and intentional self-harm.

Girls accounted for 81.2 per cent of the suspected suicide attempts among adolescents ages 10-19 in 2021, compared with 77 per cent in 2019.

These increases in suspected suicides occurred while overall calls to the nation’s poison centers decreased 3.1 per cent from 2019 to 2021.

“This significant increase in suicide attempts during the pandemic surprised us,” said Christopher Holstege, chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

“We are alarmed at the dramatic increase in suicide attempts in such a young population, which continues to escalate according to our data,” he added.

The two most common substances involved in the reported suicide attempts were acetaminophen and ibuprofen, two commonly available, over-the-counter pain relievers.

The other most used substances were two antidepressant medications — sertraline and fluoxetine — along with diphenhydramine, an antihistamine available over the counter that is frequently used to treat allergies.

“These findings suggest that the mental health of children and adolescents might still be affected by the pandemic, raising concerns about long-term consequences, especially given that previous attempted suicide has been found to be the strongest predictor of subsequent death by suicide,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

Based on the data, the researchers recommend a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention through partnerships among families, teachers, mental health professionals and public health leaders.

Given how frequently over-the-counter medications are used in suicide attempts, the researchers also suggest considering safety measures such as heightened public education initiatives on the safe storage of over-the-counter medications and the availability of assistance in case of an overdose.

–IANS

rvt/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Take responsibility for the loss, should have stood there, admits Nitish Rana
Next article
Movie Review | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Limited by its wordplay
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Unicef calls for concerted efforts to address routine immunisation

News

Here's why Trisha, Jayam Ravi lost blue ticks from their Twitter handles

News

‘Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar announced

News

Taking forward her love for writing, Tulsi Kumar not only sings but also pens the lyrics of her track ‘Awaara’ from ‘Truly Konnected’ series....

News

Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

Sports

Super Cup: Des Buckingham buoyant ahead of an 'exciting' game against Chennaiyin FC

Technology

Google may be working on new AI-powered search engine: Report

Technology

Indian students turn PPE waste into eco-friendly bricks without cement

News

When SRK and his family invited model Navpreet Kaur to a kingly treatment!

Health & Lifestyle

UP records highest Covid spike in 10 months

Technology

India successfully orbits 2 Singapore satellites (Ld)

News

Jessica Chastain plays psychiatrist in audio series 'The Space Within'

Technology

Sundar Pichai creates 'Google DeepMind' to build robust AI systems

Sports

WTA Tour: Potapova defeats Gauff, faces Garcia in Stuttgart quarterfinals

News

How life came full-circle for Vardhan Puri by working with Vivek Agnihotri

Sports

Mainz shock Bayern, Dortmund go top in Bundesliga

News

Matthew McConaughey turns into self-help guru for online seminar

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US