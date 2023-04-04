TN: Cancer patient, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) A lung cancer patient, who was tested positive for Covid-19 after being admitted to a hospital, died on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Tuticorin in South Tamil Nadu.

According to sources in the health department, the 54-year-old who was suffering from lung cancer, was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College hospital on March 21.

He was admitted to the hospital with breathlessness and was diagnosed with left lung cancer with metastasis. The patient tested positive on March 31 and was kept in an isolated ward.

On Tuesday, he developed cardio pulmonary arrest and doctors could not revive him. The cause of death is recorded as Carcinoma left lung with secondary sepsis, acute kidney injury and incidental Covid-19 positive.

–IANS

aal/uk/