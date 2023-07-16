scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the state government is continuing its opposition to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

By Agency News Desk
TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister Ma Subramanian
TN Health minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the state government is continuing its opposition to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Talking to media persons, the minister said that he and the state had given a new representation to the Union Health Minister to do away with NEET.

The minister said that during the state government has given replies to the Union Ministry for Home affairs on the clarifications they asked regarding the petition of the state government on NEET exemption.

Ma Subramanian said that he was expecting the Union health ministry to call him and the State Health Secretary to New Delhi soon to communicate on a final decision regarding NEET.

He also said that it was not only Tamil Nadu but states like Uttarkhand were also opposed to NEET and NeXT. The minister said that several students have also raised their objection to NEET.

The minister said that there 6326 MBBS seats in medical colleges of Tamil Nadu including government and private medical colleges. He said that there would be 1768 seats for BDS courses in the state.

It may be noted that there were 6067 MBBS seats and 1380 BDS seats in Tamil Nadu last year. The number of seats under the 7.5 % quota for government school students in the seat is 473 for MBBS and 133 seats for BDS this year.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 36 government medical colleges, one ESI medical college, 21 self-finance medical colleges, and 13 deemed medical colleges in the state.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karan Johar gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video
Next article
Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden wrap up Milan tour
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Athletics C'ships: Jyothi, Parul win silvers as India end third with 27 medals

News

Tom Cruise's love for death-defying stunts leaves him with slew of injuries

News

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden wrap up Milan tour

News

Karan Johar gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

Sports

Tennis: India's Karman Kaur Thandi finishes runner-up in W60 Saskatoon Challenger

Technology

US FDA calls aspartame safe, disagrees with WHO on potential cancer risk

Sports

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Sports

Mumbai City fly off to Bangkok for pre-season training for upcoming domestic calendar

News

Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

Sports

ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US