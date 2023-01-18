scorecardresearch
TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

By News Bureau

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Based on Delhi model, the Tamil Nadu health department plans to set up a total of 708 Mohalla clinics across the state by February.

State Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, in a statement said that the work for 500 such clinics is over and the rest are nearing completion. Each Mohalla clinic will have a doctor, nurse, and pharmacist.

The clinics will provide 12 services that include maternal and child health, adolescent health, communicable and non-communicable disease services, Ophthalmic care, palliative care, and Ear, nose, and tongue treatment among other services.

These Urban Health and Wellness Centres planned on the line of Delhi’s Mohalla clinics have been completed in a period of ten months.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had visited the Mohalla clinics in New Delhi in April 2022 and was highly impressed by the reach of these institutions for serving the public. He had announced the opening of such clinics in Tamil Nadu and within a year of his announcement, 500 clinics are ready in Tamil Nadu to commence operations.

Other than the Mohalla clinics, the Tamil Nadu health department has been actively involved in health to door steps scheme as well as trauma and accident care schemes in full swing.

The state government is providing an amount of Rs 1 lakh for treatment in the first 48 hours at designated hospitals, to accident victims irrespective of their domicile status under the “Innuyir Kappom Thittam- Nammai Kakkum 48” scheme launched in 2021.

–IANS

aal/shb/

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar
Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan's bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond
