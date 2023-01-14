Transformation journey of youth fitness icon Imtiyaz Dar

How do you visualize success? In monetary gains or something else? 29-year-old Imtiyaz Dar, has the right answer to this question. He with his fitness training has idealized the concept of success as personification of self-transformation, self-care and as ideal to others.

Imtiyaz has now emerged as a renowned fitness trainer. His iconic body transformation is idealistic for many. He has 10 years’ experience in bodybuilding, and he recently came out as the “Winner of All Man’s Physique 2022” by Jammu and Kashmir Bodybuilding association recognized by Indian Olympics and fitness Federation. This achievement narrates the saga of health and fitness.

His transformation is though not easy. He explains, “it goes a lot to maintain such a level. Hard exercises, daily supplements and what not; training has not been a bed of roses!” Further, as a fitness coach he has to strike balance between his professional and health life. Imtiyaz could achieve what he wanted to all because of consistent support from his family. He gives them due credit for his success. His passion along with support from his family keeps him driving through all the obstacles in transformation journey.

Apart, from this, this Kashmiri boy not only aims at transforming his own life towards good but also targets to transform the life of Kashmiri Youth. He is set on a mission to end substance abuse in the valley. This has gained him praise and turned him out to be a role model for the youth of the valley. He has even helped many youths in the valley by providing, both offline and online, financial assistance and bodybuilding or fitness tips to them. He is helping the new generation free of cost and Imtiyaz wants a drug free society.

Imtiyaz’s self-transformation journey is mesmerizing indeed and his endeavour to add meaning to the life of Kashmiri youth by setting an example is worth appraisal. Nothing can be much successful than what Imtiyaz has achieved. The success of selfless transformation!