Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

London, Aug 1 (IANS)

London, Aug 1 (IANS) Combining ultrasound and MRI technology can help detect prostate cancer at an earlier stage, accelerate treatment and potentially save more lives, according to a new research led by one of Indian-origin. 

The study, published in the journal Radiology, showed that a fusion of ultrasound and MRI at targeted biopsy can detect more clinically significant prostate cancer lesions than existing detection methods.

The current methods available for diagnosis and treatment are significantly flawed. The most common tests used are PSA blood test, digital rectal examination, MRI scans, and biopsy.

Each carries significant problems, with MRI scans unable to always give a definitive answer. Ultrasound has similar issues, however, combining the two forms of biopsy could potentially increase the detection rate of cancers.

According to Ghulam Nabi, Professor of Surgical Uro-oncology at the University of Dundee, in Scotland, “as with all cancers, the earlier that prostate cancer is detected the more likely a patient will have a more positive outcome. Anything that speeds up diagnosis is therefore potentially lifesaving.

“What is particularly notable is the fact that the ultrasound/MRI fusion approach was not only more effective at identifying prostate cancer but also more clinically significant lesions,” he said.

Prof Nabi explained that current diagnostic methods are sometimes unable to identify which cancers are benign and which need treatment.

“Our results suggest that if this approach was given to men routinely then prostate cancers would be detected earlier, lives would be saved, and unnecessary surgeries avoided,” said Nabi, from the university’s School of Medicine.

The research was done and tested the diagnostic accuracy of combined ultrasound/MRI fusion biopsy with systematic biopsies.

In a clinical trial, 413 participants with suspicious prostate lesions were allocated to either systematic random prostate biopsies alone or ultrasound/MRI fusion targeted biopsies.

Clinically significant lesions were found in 51 per cent of cases in the former group and 63 per cent in the latter, demonstrating that combining ultrasound/MRI fusion was a more effective way of detecting prostate cancer.

